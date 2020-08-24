Berlin Film Festival to Adopt Gender-Neutral Performance Awards

The Berlin Intl. Film Festival has decided that its performance awards will be gender-neutral for next year’s edition, which will be a physical event, although a hybrid model is intended for the European Film Market. Instead of awards for the best actor and actress, Silver Bears will be awarded for best leading performance and best […]
