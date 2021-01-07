www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ga0iTWXCGa0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lupin | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":200}" data-url="https://youtu.be/ga0iTWXCGa0" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You've come to the right place. Here are the best new shows and movies releasing on Netflix the week of Jan. 8-14, 2021 (we start it on Fridays since that's when Netflix releases its biggest shows).
Wow, glad 2020 is over eh? *Elbows you in the
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment