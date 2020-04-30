Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Hollywood, Becoming
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Hollywood, Becoming
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of May 1-7.
This week, the biggest releases come from some of Netflix's highest-paid talent: Ryan Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, and the Obamas. There's like