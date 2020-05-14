Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Magic for Humans, Patton Oswalt Special
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Magic for Humans, Patton Oswalt Special
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of May 15-21.
There's an interesting pattern to Netflix's new releases this week. A lot of things are coming in twos. There are two shows