Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Spenser Confidential, On My Block
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Spenser Confidential, On My Block
This is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of March 6 to March 12.
It's a big week for Marc Maron on Netflix, as the comedian has a stand-up special and a movie in which he has a supporting role coming to the service. He's not in Season 3 of On My Block,