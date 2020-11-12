



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/OiXEpminPms\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Crown Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/OiXEpminPms " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You've come to the right place. Here are the best new shows and movies releasing on Netflix the week of Nov. 13-20, 2020.

I hope you like royalty and Christmas, because this week, that's almost all Netflix is about. There are a couple offerings about

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com