Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: The Last Kingdom, Never Have I Ever

By Celebrity News Wire on April 24, 2020

Alexander Dreymon, The Last Kingdom | Photo Credits: Netflix

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of April 24-30.

Netflix had a pretty good week, adding 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year as the world stays home and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story