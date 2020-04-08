Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Best Picture Winner Parasite Is Now on Hulu
Big day for the #Bonghive! Director Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite is now available to stream on Hulu as of Wednesday, April 8. Hulu will be the exclusive subscription streaming home of the South Korean smash, as part of distributor Neon's pact with the streaming service.