Besties! Kylie Jenner Shows Sofia Richie’s Sexy New Photo Some Love

Ladies, get you a bestie like Kylie Jenner! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, showed Sofia Richie some serious love on her sexy new Instagram photo.

“Leave me here,” the up-and-coming actress, 21, captioned a picture of herself showing off her toned tummy in a cropped black sweater, low-rise leather skirt and chic cheetah print flats. With Sofia’s abs looking so on point, Kylie couldn’t help but hype her up. The makeup mogul commented a simple, yet fitting fire emoji.

Additionally, other members of Kylie’s inner circle chimed in. “Your abs just cracked my screen,” celebrity photographer Amber Asaly wrote. “Cutie,” added Victoria Villarroel, along with a heart-eyed emoji.

To be honest, we’re relieved to see Kylie and her friends interacting with Sofia. After all, it’s been a little while since Lionel Richie’s daughter spent time with the Kylie Skin founder. In fact, Sofia neglected to give Kylie a birthday shout-out on Monday, August 10. Weird, right?

As fans may recall, Sofia and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, spent two weeks in Europe for Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration.

Considering Sofia and the Talentless founder, 37, have had a rocky few months, it’s possible the model is focusing all of her attention on mending their relationship.

Scott and Sofia “are giving love another shot” following their brief split in May, a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

Ahead of the pair’s breakup, Scott entered a rehab facility in Colorado to treat emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away months later.

The Flip It Like Disick producer returned to Los Angeles after less than a week and is still “working on himself,” the insider added. He and Sofia “don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that. They’re taking baby steps and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

Here’s hoping Kylie and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family are supportive!

