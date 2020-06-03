Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

BET Invites Donald Trump and Joe Biden for Presidential Forum

By Celebrity News Wire on June 3, 2020

Donald Trump and Joe Biden | Photo Credits: Getty Images

BET is offering President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden the opportunity to face Black America in a presidential forum that would air on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the abolishment of slavery in this country. 

The network announced

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story