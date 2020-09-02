Beta Nordic Studios, a subsidiary of Jan Mojto’s Munich-based sales powerhouse Beta Film, has acquired a 25% stake in Sagafilm, the thriving Icelandic production banner behind the Cineflix-repped series “The Minister.” Sagafilm will now be part of Beta Nordic Studios, an unbrella group launched in 2019, comprising Patrick Nebout’s Swedish banner Dramacorp (“Cryptid”) and Matti […]

The post Beta Nordic Studios Acquires Stake In Icelandic Banner Sagafilm (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.