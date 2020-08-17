A bigger brood for Bethenny Frankel? The Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about her past experience trying to adopt a child.

“The thing that surprises people is that once [kids] get into the system, it is hard to get them out,” the reality star, 49, commented on a Sunday, August 16, Instagram post. “Growing up, we always heard that everyone wants a baby and not an older kid. I tried a while back to adopt a 3-year-old and it was a harder process than a newborn. If it’s like other family law systems, it’s not as easy as the movie[s] make it.”

The New York native shares her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, and the little one told her mom that she “should adopt” a 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma, who recently spoke to a local news outlet about his time in foster care.

“I will adopt him,” Frankel commented ona social media upload about Jordan.

The Cookie Meets Peanut author rarely posts pictures of Bryn but penned a sweet shout-out on her daughter’s 10th birthday. “Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love,” Frankel wrote via Instagram in May. “You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you.”

The Bravo personality went on to write, “You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

In 2016, Frankel thought it was “great” that Bryn is not featured on RHONY. “When my daughter was a baby, she didn’t really know what was even going on,” the Bethenny Ever After alum told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But what? You put a microphone on a 6-year-old?”

The former Bethenny host left the Bravo show in August 2019, telling Us Weekly exclusively the following month that she jammed her work “into such a small part” of her life in order to be there for her daughter. She explained, “Family time is always first, so that’s why work time is very stressful. Because I put my daughter first, I’m the pick-up, I’m the drop-off. I’m with her every moment that I can be with her.”

Frankel and Hoppy, 49, welcomed Bryn in 2010 and finalized their divorce six years later. In March 2019, the Skinnygirl creator requested full custody of their daughter, while the entrepreneur argued to continue their joint custody agreement.

