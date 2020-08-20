Bette Midler Has Some Spicy Words for Trump as 2020 DNC Concludes

The Democratic National Convention reached its climax on Thursday (Aug. 20), as Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination, emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus nearly stole the show and a lineup of artists delivered powerful performances.

The reunited (and renamed) The Chicks made their presence felt on day four of the 2020 DNC with a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while John Legend and Common teamed up for an emotional performance of “Glory.”

There were no confetti cannons this year, no hollering masses. Thanks to the pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual one. But with the election just months away, the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Millions of Democrat supporters followed at home and on their devices, and shared their thoughts on social media. Bette Midler live tweeted throughout (and saved some spicy words for Trump), as Cher, John Legend and other artists and celebrities joined in.

See some of the reaction from the final day of the DNC below.

FANTASTIC SPEECH BY BIDEN!! I BELIEVE WE WILL SURVIVE THIS ERA!! I BELIEVE WE WILL! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

Fuck you, Carlson. She’s still funny. And you aren’t. Ever. https://t.co/vxGLWWyFF3 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER .LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT .JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

If I’ve Ever Made You Laugh,

Cry,Dance,Sing,Happy,Wanna Bust Out,Pissed Off,Feel Safe When You’re Scared,Given You Courage TO ACE A TEST,GET A JOB,GET THROUGH A CRISIS.

PLEASE REGISTER &VOTE

AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

A 2nd trump TERM WILL DEMOCRACY.I SWEAR JOE HAS PLANS 4 THE PPL — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

GLORY!! Thank you again to the @DemConvention. @common and I were thrilled to honor Founding Father John Lewis tonight. https://t.co/yYEbL8TSY8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 21, 2020

