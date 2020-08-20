Bette Midler Has Some Spicy Words for Trump as 2020 DNC Concludes

The Democratic National Convention reached its climax on Thursday (Aug. 20), as Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination, emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus nearly stole the show and a lineup of artists delivered powerful performances.
The reunited (and renamed) The Chicks made their presence felt on day four of the 2020 DNC with a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while John Legend and Common teamed up for an emotional performance of “Glory.”
There were no confetti cannons this year, no hollering masses. Thanks to the pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual one. But with the election just months away, the stakes couldn’t be any higher.
Millions of Democrat supporters followed at home and on their devices, and shared their thoughts on social media. Bette Midler live tweeted throughout (and saved some spicy words for Trump), as Cher, John Legend and other artists and celebrities joined in.
See some of the reaction from the final day of the DNC below.
