Bette Midler Lines-up the Gags as Republican Convention Gets Underway

Last week, the Democrats held their convention and had Twitter buzzing. Now it’s the Republicans’ turn.

The first night of the Republican National Convention took place virtually across the U.S., with speeches from party officials former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. And early on, there was some official business as Republicans officially nominated President Donald Trump for re-election.

While the Democrats leaned on star-power from the likes of Billie Eilish and John Legend, and a special shout out from Bruce Springsteen, big names from the music world are conspicuously absent from the Republican lineup.

That hasn’t stopped artists and celebrities from stepping in and sharing their thoughts on the RNC, and the party’s message that a national “horror movie” would unfold should Trump lose in November.

Bette Midler kept her millions of Twitter followers entertained with her flow of tweets during the DNC, and she was at it again, helping #cocaine trend during night one of the RNC.

See some of the reaction below.

Listen, we heard all last week how Joe Biden got home every night in time to read to his kids. Maybe we’ll hear how Donald called his kids at night to read his favorite parts in Art of the Deal. On a phone he borrowed from Jeffrey Epstein. We live in hope. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

I gotta get my eyes checked! https://t.co/5V9qdGBONb — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

That is hilarious. It took me a minute! https://t.co/fsQFjb3PZv — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Hogwash. He coulda used a little of what Kimberly and Jr. were on. https://t.co/shxG288lve — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

There, there, Karen. That’s a good beard. Now go to bed. https://t.co/eKEb5AlyHK — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Without a trace of irony. https://t.co/HdxbztbNGN — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

If you feed Kimberly Guilfoyle a Snickers bar, she’s back to being Nikki Haley. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2020

2nd Term,2022,”Dystopian State Of trump”.”Enemies Of State” Must Wear Armbands,& assigned Internment Camps,For Each Group= BLACK,LATINO, NATIVE AMERICAN,LGBTQ,&

ASIAN.Children To Be Removed. Guards In Riot Gear Patrol Sts,& Abduct Ppl Without Cause.Civil Rights Abolished In 2021 — Cher (@cher) August 23, 2020

Hopefully no one was playing a drinking game with the words radical or socialists. #RNCConvention2020 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 25, 2020

The post Bette Midler Lines-up the Gags as Republican Convention Gets Underway appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.