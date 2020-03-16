- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Better Call Saul: Jimmy Uses an Old Trick to Help Mr. Acker in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Better Call Saul: Jimmy Uses an Old Trick to Help Mr. Acker in Exclusive Sneak Peek
May we all love something as much as Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) loves tampering with addresses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, Jimmy plows ahead with his scheme to help Mr. Acker (Barry Corbin) keep his home -- and to pull off the con, he's reaching into his
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries