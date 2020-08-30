Beverly Hills Skirmishes Continue, As Trump Supporters And BLM Tie Up Traffic

By Celebrity News Wire on August 30, 2020

The Battle of Beverly Hills continued this weekend, as supporters of President Donald Trump and advocates of Black Lives Matter again faced off in a confrontation on Saturday. One person was arrested and traffic was jammed up in the protest area at the Beverly Gardens Park, but no physical violence occurred, as had happened at […]

