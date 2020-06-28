Beyoncé to Release Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+

By Celebrity News Wire on June 28, 2020

Beyoncé | Photo Credits: Getty Images

It's nice when Beyoncé gives us time to prepare for a new Beyoncé drop. This time it's in the form of Black Is King, a visual album based on the music of her The Lion King: The Gift LP, that is set to premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31. Even better, it's written, directed, and executive

