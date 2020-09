This year’s BFI London Film Festival, taking place as a hybrid of online and physical activities due to ongoing pandemic disruption, has unveiled a program of 58 titles. A selection of screenings will take place at cinemas and others will take place in a virtual form for audiences across the UK. The films come from […]

The post BFI London Film Festival To Screen ‘Soul’, ‘Nomadland’ At Hybrid 2020 Edition appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.