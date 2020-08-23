Baby fever seems to be running strong through Hollywood as a slew of celebrities welcomed their first children into the world over the last few weeks.

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin got in on the action too – but while it wasn’t their own child, the couple did pose some pictures on Instagram cradling Baldwin’s new niece.

Bieber posted a picture with the caption: “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!”

The posting led to actor and strongman Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to predict that the couple will have a baby of their own next year.

“This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021,” the actor replied.

Does The Rock know what is cooking in the Bieber kitchen that we don’t?

This is not the first time that rumors of the couple planning their own bundle of joy has popped up. While only getting married in late September, sources have said the couple “have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together.”

Baldwin has on a previous occasion said she “can’t wait to have” kids, and added that being married now makes it “a closer reality.”

A source also confirmed that “having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

The insider added: “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together. Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

Maybe The Rock does know something after all…

