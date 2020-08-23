Move over Taylor Swift, Biffy Clyro is the new boss of the U.K. albums chart.

The Scottish rockers open at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with A Celebration Of Endings (Warner Records), for their third leader. The new LP blasts away with 26,000 chart sales, including 8,000 vinyl units, according to the OCC.

A Celebration Of Endings is the trio’s ninth album, and their seventh Top 10.

With its fast start, Celebration ends the three-week streak at No. 1 by Taylor Swift’s Folklore (EMI), which dips to No. 2.

English indie-rock outfit Sea Girls enjoy a No. 3 start with their debut album Open Up Your Head (Polydor).

Also new to the top tier of the chart this week is Manic Street Preacher James Dean Bradfield, whose Even In Exile (Montyray) bows at No. 6. It’s the Welsh artist’s first solo studio in 14 years and his 14th top 10, including his celebrated catalog with the Manics.

Brighton folk-rock veterans The Levellers enjoy a Top 10 berth with Peace (On The Fiddle). It’s their first album in eight years, and it starts at No. 8 of the Official Chart.

Over on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart” featuring MNEK (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) enters a fifth week at No. 1, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” (Atlantic) rises 3-2 for a new chart peak.

Drake and Lil Durk have the highest debut on the latest frame as “Laugh Now Cry Later” (OVO/Republic Records) starts at No. 4, for Drake’s 23rd appearance in the Top 10, and Durk’s first.

Finally, Miley Cyrus bags her 18th Top 40 hit as “Midnight Sky” (RCA) starts at No. 15. It’s the U.S. pop star’s first single from her forthcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

The post Biffy Clyro Oust Taylor Swift From U.K. Albums Chart Summit appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.