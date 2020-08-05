Big Brother All-Stars Cast: See Which Houseguests Returned!





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/OyeKc5ylq0E\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Is the Celebrity Big Brother Cast Ready for Zingbot?","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/OyeKc5ylq0E " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

We finally know the Big Brother veterans who've returned to compete in the second ever season of Big Brother All-Stars. For the first time ever, the new season's cast wasn't announced in advance. Instead, Big Brother 22 debuted with a live two-hour premiere that revealed the crop of returning

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com