Big Brother All-Stars to Premiere in August

Big Brother is back. CBS announced on Thursday that an All-Stars edition of Big Brother will premiere next month. The 22nd season of the reality hit will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c.

Following the premiere, Big Brother All-Stars will resume its typical schedule of

...



