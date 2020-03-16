Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Big Brother Contestants Reportedly Don't Know the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Happening

By Celebrity News Wire on March 16, 2020

Big Brother Canada

For most of us, constant news updates about COVID-19, aka coronavirus, seems unavoidable at this point, but there are a few small groups of people who are reportedly completely unaware of the current health crisis: Big Brother contestants.

The Guardian reports that contestants on current international

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story