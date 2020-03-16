- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Big Brother Contestants Reportedly Don't Know the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Happening
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Big Brother Contestants Reportedly Don't Know the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Happening
For most of us, constant news updates about COVID-19, aka coronavirus, seems unavoidable at this point, but there are a few small groups of people who are reportedly completely unaware of the current health crisis: Big Brother contestants.
The Guardian reports that contestants on current international
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries