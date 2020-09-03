Big Sean’s Collab-Crammed ‘Detroit 2′ Is Here: Stream It Now

Everything is big about Big Sean’s new LP, Detroit 2.

Stretching across 21 tracks, it’s one big album. And at 70-minute’s plus… that’s big, too. He’s also brought some big names along for the ride, including Post Malone, Dave Chappelle, Jhene Aiko, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne and many more. Detroit 2 also features the previously-released “Deep Reverence”.

Big Sean is on something of a streak. The Detroit rapper’s album Dark Sky Paradise hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2015. I Decided from 2017 also went to the top.

Yep, Detroit 2 is something of a big deal.

Stream it in full below.

