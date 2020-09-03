Big Sean’s Collab-Crammed ‘Detroit 2′ Is Here: Stream It Now

By Celebrity News Wire on September 3, 2020

Everything is big about Big Sean’s new LP, Detroit 2.

Stretching across 21 tracks, it’s one big album. And at 70-minute’s plus… that’s big, too. He’s also brought some big names along for the ride, including Post Malone, Dave Chappelle, Jhene Aiko, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne and many more. Detroit 2 also features the previously-released “Deep Reverence”.

Big Sean is on something of a streak. The Detroit rapper’s album Dark Sky Paradise hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2015. I Decided from 2017 also went to the top.

Yep, Detroit 2 is something of a big deal.

Stream it in full below.

