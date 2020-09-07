Big Sean is opening up about the mental health struggles he faced before releasing his new album, Detroit 2, last week.

“I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!” he wrote in a candid series of tweets Sunday evening (Sept. 7).

“I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” the rapper said. “Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.”

“That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do,” he noted. “I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure.”

Big Sean then spoke of the insecurities he had while recording Detroit 2, and how he had to advocate for himself.

He explained, “While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still… I couldn’t rush it. I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine.”

“I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not,” Big Sean said. “that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you. I’m too grateful for that alone!

See Big Sean's tweets below, and check out Detroit 2, streaming now.

