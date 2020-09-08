Big Sean’s latest mixtape Detroit 2 was crafted on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Before and during the sessions, the hip-hop star battled burn out, got help, rediscovered his inspiration and worked with his hero. And it’s all on the record.

Sean shared some insights into his life and work when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night for a chat and a performance.

The California native recounted how Stevie Wonder came on board as Detroit 2 was nearing completion. “To me, he’s the greatest singer and songwriter of all time. It’s not even a question,” Sean told the late show’s host Jimmy Fallon.

The “GOAT” — as Sean calls him – reached out, made the call and suggested that the pair find a way to work together. Sean figured he was still dreaming. It was a dream come true, and Wonder appears on the new set with the spoken word track “Story.”

Later in conversation with Fallon, Sean opened up on his mental health battles. “I felt broken inside, I felt like I hit a wall,” he recalled. Sapped of joy and inspiration, Sean figured he was “burnt out.” He took some time off, had therapy, made life changes. The process “made me rediscover myself,” and he’s rekindled the passion for music. “We all come to a point in our life where we have to come back to our passion. When you do something for over 10 years…you lose some of that passion. You have to learn how to relight it.”

Sean also performed the track “Harder Than My Demons,” lifted from Detroit 2. Watch below.

