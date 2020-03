Fonzie had "ayyyy!" Joey from Blossom had "woah!" And Pete Davidson's Zeke from Big Time Adolescence has "sick!"

To Zeke, "sick!" is a declaration of joy and alarm, of pride and encouragement. You kissed a girl you like? Sick! You see a bright orange '70s reggae album featuring a dude in a giant 'fro?

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com