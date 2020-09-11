Even in a year of record wildfires, the August Complex Fire north of San Francisco is staggering. The conflagration, located in hilly wooded land that includes the Mendocino National Forest, is now more than 60% bigger than the previous biggest blaze known to have hit the state, the deadly Mendocino Fire Complex that blackened 459,123 […]

