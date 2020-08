Chinese short video platform Bilibili is to buy a nearly 10% share in production company and specialist streaming platform Huanxi Media. It will pay $66 million (HK$513 million) for the stake. The two companies will also sign a five-year co-operation deal that will give Bilibili and Huanxi’s own streaming platform exclusive rights to film and […]

