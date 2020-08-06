Bill & Ted Face the Music Gets a New Release Date Again

Bill & Ted Face The Music just got another new release date. The movie's official Twitter account has announced that it will now debut on digital platforms, as well as some theaters, on August 28.

The third movie in the much-loved Bill & Ted comedy series is the latest film to have its release

