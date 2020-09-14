Billboard Launches New Global Charts

For the first time, Billboard and MRC unveil two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally.

The new weekly charts, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., are based on worldwide streams and download sales and will give an accurate glimpse into the most popular songs on the planet.

Launching today, the Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide songs while Billboard Global Excl. U.S. focuses on all territories outside the United States. Both collate sales and streaming data from more than 200 territories, with rankings based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading digital platforms, and downloads from key online music retailers.

Leading the inaugural Billboard Global 200 is “WAP” By Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, while the first Billboard Global Excl. U.S. is ruled by Maluma’s “Hawai.”

“As the steward of the definitive industry charts,” comments MRC Data and MRC Media & Info president Deanna Brown, “we’re thrilled to unveil out our global charts which give the industry insights into the most powerful artists worldwide, what songs have an international impact, as well as what songs may start trending outside of the United States.”

The first charts are compiled with data from the tracking dates of Sept. 4 through Sept. 10.

“Billboard and MRC Data are proud to present charts that are reflective of a world view and we are committed to the continued expansion of territories and digital service providers contributing to the global charts to further expand that reach,” comments Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard senior vp, Charts & Data Development.

Billboard and MRC Data have been discussing the idea of global charts with the industry and data providers for more than two years. One of the goals for the project was to expose people to music from multiple territories. In time, it is hoped that the power of the Billboard and MRC Data brands will bring overdue exposure and recognition for acts from international markets.

The full charts will be made available on Billboard.com on Tuesday (Sept. 15), and be published every Tuesday going forward. For both charts, the top 100 songs are featured on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service.

The post Billboard Launches New Global Charts appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.