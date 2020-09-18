No laughing matter. Billie Eilish is fed up with people forgoing social distancing rules and throwing parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 18, took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to slam those who aren’t abiding by COVID-19 protocols as she chooses to take precautions.

“Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months, and y’all are out here partying,” Eilish said with a filter that made her mouth appear huge. “Funny.”

The Grammy winner’s comments come in the wake of multiple social media influencers throwing raging house parties despite climbing coronavirus cases in parts of the United States. YouTuber Jake Paul came under fire in July for having parties at his mansion in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. Later that month, Paul, 23, told Insider he didn’t plan to stop enjoying himself amid the pandemic.

“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest. I don’t think anyone really does,” he said at the time. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

TikTok stars Blake Gray and Bryce Hall were charged with misdemeanors in August after they hosted two large house parties in defiance of Los Angeles County’s local health orders. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced in a press conference at the time that the pair could face up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,000. Hall, 21, later apologized for hosting the birthday bash.

Although Eilish is making sure to stay isolated amid the pandemic, she has no problem speaking up about the issues that matter to her. The “Bury a Friend” singer clapped back at body-shamers in May in a short film titled Not My Responsibility.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman,” she said in the video. “If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth.”

Eilish added, “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

