The 2020 Democratic National Convention has announced musical performers for its (presumably virtual) stage: Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more, according to the announcement. The musical acts will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air […]

