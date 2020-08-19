Billie Eilish is asking everyone to vote for their “future.”

During the third night of the Democratic National Convention, the singer debuted “My Future” as part of the night’s programming.

Before her performance, Eilish made a plea to the audience.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish said.

“Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

Joined by her brother Finneas, the five-time Grammy winner began the song at a keyboard, in a slow, dreamy-fashion. The tempo picked up and lights flashed as the urgency in Eilish’s voice and message shined through.

Night three of the DNC included messaging on gun violence, climate change, immigration and more.

Watch Eilish’s message below:

The post Billie Eilish Pleads for ‘My Future’ at the 2020 DNC appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.