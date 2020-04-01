- You are here:
- Billions and Black Monday Get Schedule Shake-Ups Due to Coronavirus
Billions and Black Monday Get Schedule Shake-Ups Due to Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up Showtime's spring and summer schedule. The cable network announced Wednesday that Billions and Black Monday's seasons are getting split in two due to suspension of production operations resulting from COVID-19, and The Chi Season 3 premiere is moving up a few
