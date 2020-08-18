To close out night one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Pose star Billy Porter teamed up with rock legend Stephen Stills for a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 single “For What It’s Worth” as a salute to those continuing to fight for their rights in America.

Set against a super-imposed backdrop (that some fans compared to the stylings of comedy duo Tim & Eric), Porter delivered a subdued vocal performance while Stills accompanied him on the electric guitar. In the background, images of protesters fighting against police brutality, abortion laws, anti-LGBTQ discrimination and more appeared as Porter sang “Stop, children, what’s that sound/ Everybody look what’s going down.”

As in Porter’s cover released earlier this year, the song ends with a few new lyrics, where Porter adds in the word “change” repeatedly to send home the message of the song — when he did so during the DNC, Porter was joined on screen by Stills, along with a background of hundreds of Black Lives Matter protestors.

Porter told Billboard back in April that he wanted his cover of the Buffalo Springfield track to serve as a reminder for his audience that change is coming, but only if they’re willing to make it happen. “I want folks to be energized and ready for November, so we can get out and do our jobs,” he said. “Do our civic duty and get this monster out of our midst.”

The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues Tuesday through Thursday (August 18 – 20), with future musical performances from stars like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, The Chicks and many more, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET each night.

Check out Billy Porter and Stephen Stills’ performance from the first night of the 2020 DNC below:

The post Billy Porter & Stephen Stills Come Together on ‘For What It’s Worth’ Cover: Watch appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.