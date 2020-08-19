Former Fox News reporter and current KTLA-TV anchor Courtney Friel has set up a biopic with Zero Gravity Management, Variety has learned exclusively. Zero Gravity has optioned the rights to Friel’s memoir “Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News” for its Inspire division. The book details her ascent in the news business, including getting […]

The post Biopic on Former Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel in the Works (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.