Bag secured! Blac Chyna has a fancy house, luxurious cars and a growing business empire, but the former video vixen said her “biggest flex” is providing for her two kids without financial help from exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

The star, 32, was questioned about her greatest accomplishment during an interview on SiriusXM‘s Hip Hop Nation. “Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she replied. Chyna shares daughter, Dream, 3, with Rob and son, King Cairo, 7, with the “Taste” rapper.

In Touch previously confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 33, no longer had to pay Chyna child support in March 2019. According to documents, the exes agreed to the modification on February 6, but a judge officially signed off on the paperwork on March 1, stating they both wouldn’t have to pay each other.

“The parties shall equally share the costs of the minor child’s medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school,” read the court docs obtained by In Touch at the time. The TV personality and Lashed founder were also able to “claim Dream as a dependent on their taxes.”

That ruling is still in play today, an insider told E! News on Wednesday, September 16, revealing nothing has changed with their agreement. “Chyna has not asked for support since that time,” the source says about their monetary situation.

In December, Chyna discussed how pleased she was to be cordial with not one, but both of her former flames. “Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for my baby fathers and what not,” she told Us Weekly. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Chyna previously dated the “Bored in the House” lyricist, 30, from 2011 to 2014. She later got engaged to Rob, but they ultimately called it quits in December 2016.

