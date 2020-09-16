Blac Chyna: Raising Dream Without Child Support Is ‘My Biggest Flex’

Proud of her parenting. Blac Chyna opened up about raising her and Rob Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, Dream, without child support.

When asked about her “biggest flex” during a recent SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation appearance, the Lashed creator, 32, replied, “Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, no longer had to pay Chyna following a legal modification made to their custody arrangement the previous month.

The former couple’s new agreement stated that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other,” adding that the exes will “equally share the costs of [Dream’s] medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school.”

Kardashian and the Washington, D.C., native also take turns claiming their toddler as dependent when filing taxes.

Chyna is also the mother of son King Cairo, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. When it comes to coparenting her two children, the Real Blac Chyna star exclusively told Us in December 2019 that she is “grateful” for Kardashian and the rapper, 30.

“Coparenting is actually really good,” the entrepreneur explained to Us at the time. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Chyna called both men good fathers, adding, “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”

The model exclusively told Us earlier that same year that “communication” has helped improve her dynamics with Kardashian and Tyga.

“It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent,” she told Us in July 2019. “That’s the best and healthiest way.”

