Rob Kardashian is slowly coming back into the spotlight … but will his ex Blac Chyna be tuning in?

The 32-year-old reality TV personality was recently asked about Kardashian, 33, returning to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after laying low for several seasons.

“I think it’s a positive thing … yeah it’s dope,” Chyna told TooFab on Tuesday, August 18.

When asked if she will tune in, however, the model quipped, “Probably not.”

Chyna and Kardashian, who share 3-year-old daughter Dream, called it quits in 2017 after more than a year together. The twosome’s split quickly turned tumultuous in court, with the exes accusing each other of abuse, fighting over custody of Dream and Chyna suing the Kardashians over the cancellation of the short-lived KUWTK spinoff, Rob & Chyna.

Despite the on and off drama with Chyna, the sock designer is a good place in 2020.

“He’s in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” an insider told Us Weekly in July. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

The same month, Khloé Kardashian teased Rob’s return to the family reality show.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up,” the Revenge Body host, 36, said on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on July 16. “I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that. My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”

More recently, Rob was featured in the KUWTK season 18 midseason trailer, talking to Scott Disick during a family Zoom with his sisters and mother Kris Jenner.

Rob even sparked new romance rumors with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle earlier this month. While she shared footage from their dinner date on August 3, the twosome have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

The second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 returns on E! Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

