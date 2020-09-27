Blackpink Announces New Single From ‘The Album’

With just days to go until the release of The Album, Blackpink has served fans a new teaser of what’s to come.

Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa tweeted a poster previewing “Lovesick Girls” as a “title” (or main) track from their upcoming debut full-length studio album Sunday night (Sept. 27).

The teaser poster shows the song name and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting, with a reminder of The Album’s almost here Oct. 2 release date.

Blackpink has already treated fans to two tracks ahead of the album drop, “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez collaboration “Ice Cream.”

Before The Album is here, the quartet welcomes fans to join them for “Comeback Live,” a live streaming event set to take place Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on VLive.

See the “Lovesick Girls” teaser poster below.

