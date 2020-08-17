Crafty kids! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds proudly donned homemade face masks designed by their daughters.

“We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school,” the Gossip Girl alum, 32, captioned a Sunday, August 16, Instagram Story selfie with the actor, 43. The Los Angeles native used emojis to reveal that the coverings were made by their three little ones, noting, “This is not an ad. These kits are awesome. Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama.”

In the social media upload, the couple stared wide-eyed at the camera while showing off the masks’ colorful stars, dots and scribbles.

The silly selfie came five months after the pair, who wed in 2012 in South Carolina, donated $1 million to food charities that are working overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic in both the United States and Canada.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected,” the actress wrote via Instagram in March. “Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. … We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

Lively went on to joke, “Can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

She and the Canadian star welcomed daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In October 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the Rhythm Section star had given birth to their third child.

While Reynolds revealed the sex of their third baby girl later that same month, the couple did not share their youngest’s name. Taylor Swift, however, revealed the moniker in her July song “Betty,” which also referenced both James and Inez’s names in the lyrics.

The Grammy winner, 30, confirmed that the song and the title were in reference to Lively and Reynolds’ family, saying in an August 5 interview: “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!”

