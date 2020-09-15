The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been too kind to the Avengers star Jeremy Renner who claims that he has lost millions of dollars.

Renner was said to be making $344,000 per month through his movie deals, but now everything has dried up, and he is losing almost $20,000 per month.

Accordinf to The Daily Mail, The Oscar-winning actor revealed his reduced income in the latest legal documents that he filed in the long-running custody with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco for their seven-year-old daughter Ava.

The 49-year-old actor has asked the LA Superior Court Judge Anne Ruchardson to reduce the monthly child support payments to his 29-year-old ex from $30,000 to $11,000.

Speaking of his film career which is now marred by the pandemic, the Bourne Legacy actor said: “It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year.

“As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

Revealing his plummeting income, Renner listed his monthly net income between 2017 and 2019 as $344,649. However, by May this year, his net income had fallen to negative $18,368.

According to Renner who described himself as an “actor, singer, songwriter” in the court filing, his monthly expense amounted to almost $98,000. His expenses include his $18,279 mortgage for the luxury-nine-bedroom LA mansion, $5,651 per month for groceries, and $3,393 a month for laundry and cleaning.

He also pays $11,438 per month to maintain his vacation home in Reno, Nevada.

However, Renner is anything but broke. He has listed almost $19 million in assets, including his LA home which is worth around $7 million, his Reno house at $2 million and more than $1 million in stocks and bonds, besides having $135000 in cash and savings.

The custody battle between Reno and Pacheco has been raging for over two years, and the next hearing is scheduled on Sept. 17.

In the last hearing, the judge refused to order a drug test on Renner after his ex accused him of driving under the influence while his daughter Ava was on board with him.

Based on Pacheco’s legal documents, the actor is said to have “a long history of alcohol and drug abuse which has persisted since before the marriage, through divorce and post-judgment.”

