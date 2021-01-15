Bling Empire Review: So Much More Than a Crazy Rich Asians Knockoff

By Celebrity News Wire on January 15, 2021

Kim Lee and Christine Chiu, Bling Empire | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ilDYquHLJ_k\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Bling Empire | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":200}" data-url="https://youtu.be/ilDYquHLJ_k" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The new Netflix show Bling Empire is being touted as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, and that's definitely one piece of the show, but when you watch more episodes (there are eight total), you'll see there's much more to it than meets the eye. There are plenty of gorgeously coordinated parties but 

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story