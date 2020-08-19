Blossoms China Film Sales Agency Launches With Former IM Global Staff

Next week’s virtual FilMart will mark the market debut for newly-launched Blossoms Entertainment, a film sales agency based in mainland China. Among its available titles, the new outfit will be representing partial rights to Chinese blockbuster “The Eight Hundred.” Blossoms is owned and headed by Vicky Ding, an executive with sales and distribution experience at […]

