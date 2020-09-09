BMI Announces Record Revenue of $1.31 Billion

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, BMI closed its fiscal year (which ended June 30) with record revenue and royalty distributions. The company generated $1.311 billion in revenue, a $28 million increase over the previous year and distributed and administered $1.233 billion to its affiliated songwriters, composers and publishers, 3% or $37 million […]

