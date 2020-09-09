BMI Announces Record Revenue of $1.31 Billion

By Celebrity News Wire on September 9, 2020

  Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, BMI closed its fiscal year (which ended June 30) with record revenue and royalty distributions. The company generated $1.311 billion in revenue, a $28 million increase over the previous year and distributed and administered $1.233 billion to its affiliated songwriters, composers and publishers, 3% or $37 million […]

The post BMI Announces Record Revenue of $1.31 Billion appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story