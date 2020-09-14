Bob Saget Has a Hilarious Reaction to Candace Cameron Bure’s PDA Photo

Danny Tanner approved! Bob Saget hilariously reacted to his Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure’s headline-making PDA photo with her husband, Valeri Bure.

“Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!” the actor, 64, commented on the actress’ Instagram post on Friday, September 11, adding a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the week, Cameron Bure, 44, posted a picture of Bure, 46, cupping her right breast as they posed outside on a bridge. Some of her conservative Instagram followers were outraged by the post, which the former The View cohost deleted before re-uploading it on Friday.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she clapped back in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

Cameron Bure added, “I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

The couple met at a charity hockey game in the 1990s after being introduced by Full House star Dave Coulier. They tied the knot in June 1996 and now share three children: daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

“My parents have been such a role model for me in my own marriage,” the Hallmark Channel star exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “You know, you see the ups and downs. I’ve seen [their marriage] through the tough times. And when you see people that are committed to each other to stick through those tough times and be willing to grow and learn and not walk away because that could be the easier choice, I mean, it’s incredibly inspirational.”

Cameron Bure went on to call the former ice hockey player “an incredible father,” adding, “He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality. He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children.”

