The Bobcat Fire has now destroyed homes in the Juniper Hills community northeast of Los Angeles, and is still growing as of Friday night. The blaze has been burning for two weeks in the mountains, but dry conditions, high temperatures, and gusty winds have fueled its growth. The Bobcat Fire burned semi-rural desert properties in […]

The post Bobcat Fire Still Growing, Homes Destroyed As Winds Fuel Blaze appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.