Body Of Work: OK! Reveals How Cindy Crawford Stays In Tip-Top Shape

By Celebrity News Wire on September 2, 2020

It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Cindy Crawford made her debut in the modeling world. Since then, the 54-year-old runway legend has barely aged a day. “There are no secrets,” Cindy’s said of her impossibly youthful looks. “I work out [and] I don’t eat crap.” That means no fad diets and no gimmicks: The 80’s and 90’s runway star shoots for at least three days of exercise a week, and sticks to a healthy eating plan that allows for occasional indulgences. “I always say [I’m] 80 percent good, 80 percent of the time,” she revealed. “[That’s] achievable.”

