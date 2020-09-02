Body Of Work: OK! Reveals How Cindy Crawford Stays In Tip-Top Shape

It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Cindy Crawford made her debut in the modeling world. Since then, the 54-year-old runway legend has barely aged a day. “There are no secrets,” Cindy’s said of her impossibly youthful looks. “I work out [and] I don’t eat crap.” That means no fad diets and no gimmicks: The 80’s and 90’s runway star shoots for at least three days of exercise a week, and sticks to a healthy eating plan that allows for occasional indulgences. “I always say [I’m] 80 percent good, 80 percent of the time,” she revealed. “[That’s] achievable.”

