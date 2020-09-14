The annual Bogota Music Market (BOmm) kicks off its first all-digital edition today (Sept. 14), with a slate of programming that includes panels and showcases running through Sept. 18.

BOmm will host 20 panels and workshops, including “inspirational chats” with several major Colombian artists. They include salsa singer Anddy Caicedo, Christian music star Alex Campos, and singer/songwriter Andrés Cepeda, one of Colombia’s most successful pop acts today, who will kick off the chats today at 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

BOmm, which is put together by Bogota’s Chamber of Commerce, is perhaps best known for its business speed-networking sessions, which will pair 250 Colombian artists and bands with national and international agents, managers and talent buyers representing venues and festivals. The market is also offering networking between agents, plus, for the first time, 15 established Colombian acts who will be able to meet, virtually, with international buyers.

In addition to panels and meetings, BOmm will also feature 19 showcases scheduled during the five conference days, with an emphasis on acts steeped in folklore like Puerto Candelaria and Rolling Ruanas. Although the speed networking sessions are closed, anyone can register to virtually attend the panels and conversations, or watch the showcases. Panels include a guide to indie releases hosted by CD Baby and a panel on musical journalism.

The full program and viewing instructions can be accessed at :www.bogotamusicmarket.com.

The post Bogota Music Market Kicks Off With Andres Cepeda, Alex Campos & More: Here’s How to Watch appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.